Forty-eight matters relating to Marikana massacre remain in court, says Solicitor General

Durban - Solicitor General from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Fhedzisani Pandelani, said on Wednesday that there are still 48 matters relating to the Marikana Massacre still in court. Pandelani was speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday to update the public on the progress made with the remaining cases.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the cases are likely to be resolved by the end of August. “The 48 matters I am relating to now would relate to matters where there were personal injuries. People had to be sent for medical examination, actuarial calculations and so on. “I am also to announce today that all of those matters were settled by the High Court in Pretoria and the directive was that all of those matters should be settled or, alternatively, they will have to be served before court before the end of August this year,” Pandelani said.

“Without individualising those matters, half of those matters have already been settled. The other matters, as we sit here now, are still undergoing discussions between state representatives and representatives of claimants,” he added. Pandelani said it was “regrettable” that they are still deliberating on matters that occurred ten years ago. “This is owing to a number of factors, amongst which was there was never any policy applicable within the state which will compel the state to embark on any settlement of matters, be it via mediation or arbitration,” Pandelani said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said this would be a thing of the past because the office of the Solicitor General has already developed a policy that is binding within departments for any settlement of matters. He said the policy was approved by the Cabinet on November 9, 2021. The policy will be presented before Parliament. On August 16, 2021, a unit from the South African Police Service shot and killed 34 striking workers and seriously wounded at least 78 others in the North West.

Story continues below Advertisement

The killing of the 34 men sparked international headlines, with current president Cyril Ramaphosa and Lonmin mines at the centre of attention. Ten years after the brutal killings, nine police officers have been charged. No one has been prosecuted for the deaths of the mine workers.

Story continues below Advertisement