Foundation to distribute food vouchers to families in Hammanskraal during lockdown

Durban - The coronavirus pandemic has brought home the dire need for food relief across the country and numerous non-profit organisations have taken up the call to assist the poorest communities.

One such organisation, the Teboho James Maleke Foundation, will be assisting families in Hammanskraal with food vouchers during the national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While the foundation has identified 10 families who urgently need their food voucher donations, at least another 20 families in the community are in dire need of assistance. The foundation has already pledged their support to these 10 families, but are appealing to donors to help fund food vouchers for the other 20 families.

Motlalepule Maleke, the founder of the foundation, explained that the non-profit organisation was established in honour of her husband who died in a horrific car accident on December 23, 2017. Check out the foundation's website for more information about their work.

The foundation, which was founded in 2018, aims to improve the lives of school children from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, due to schools being closed they have shifted their focus to helping families in disadvantaged communities.