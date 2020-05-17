Four awaiting trial prisoners still on the run in Gauteng
Four awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria are still on the loose.
The quartet escaped in the early hours of Saturday morning, which triggered a huge manhunt.
Morris Tyavana is wanted for alleged armed robbery, Medicine Girenzi for alleged housebreaking and theft, Amos Chikwange for alleged theft and Sam Hlungwane for alleged theft.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “Police have launched a massive manhunt following the escape of four awaiting-trail prisoners.
"Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop.”
Few details were given on how they made their escape, but it's believed the four fugitives were awaiting trial when they made their getaway from the facility, which has one of the highest levels of security in the country.
RT #sapsGP Dangerous suspects #escaped from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services in the early hours of this morning. Manhunt launched for 4 #escapees. Info-> #CrimeStop 08600 10111 or #MySAPSapp MEhttps://t.co/oVR7NsM2CU pic.twitter.com/ZC1Ai2tGY1— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 16, 2020