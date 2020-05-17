Four awaiting trial prisoners still on the run in Gauteng

Four awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria are still on the loose.

The quartet escaped in the early hours of Saturday morning, which triggered a huge manhunt.

Morris Tyavana is wanted for alleged armed robbery, Medicine Girenzi for alleged housebreaking and theft, Amos Chikwange for alleged theft and Sam Hlungwane for alleged theft.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “Police have launched a massive manhunt following the escape of four awaiting-trail prisoners.

"Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop.”