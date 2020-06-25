Four Eskom generation units returned to service after breakdown scare

Durban – Power utility Eskom said on Thursday night the four generation units that had broken down over the past few days had been returned to service.

The utility issued two statements this week warning of a constrained system due to the breakdowns and asked customers to use electricity sparingly to avoid rotational blackouts.

"The returning generation units and the public’s responsible electricity consumption have helped improve the system this evening," said the company via a statement.

"(On Thursday) Eskom teams successfully recovered four generation units that had broken down over the past few days, resulting in a much improved generation system over the next few days.

"Our teams worked around the clock to return to service the units that had broken down at Kendal, Lethabo, Tutuka and Majuba power stations. A generation unit at Duvha is expected to return to service later this evening."