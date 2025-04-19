Four-year-old boy critically injured in dog attack in Malvern, Durban

A four-year-old was rushed to hospital after being attacked by the family's dog in Malvern, Durban, on Friday. Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said just after 6pm, emergency services were called to a home in Main Road.

"Initial reports were that a family dog had attacked a child who was left in a critical condition. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as the 4-year-old little boy had sustained very serious dog bites to his body," Jamieson explained. He said Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the child on the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital for further urgent care. "Police and the SPCA arrived at the scene. The pet was locked away," Jamieson said.

He added that while the events leading up to the attack on the child is unknown, police are investigating further. Earlier this year, a Glenwood man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by his dog. At the time, Jamieson said the man, in his 60s, sustained multiple dog bite wounds on his body.