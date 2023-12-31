Four-year-old child in critical condition after choking on grape

The family of a four-year-old child was fear-stricken after a toddler choked while eating grapes and had to be ventilated by emergency responders from Medi Response. “The child was found unresponsive due to the blockage in the toddler's airway caused by the grape,” Medi Response said.

The team, together with paramedics from Lenmed Advanced Life Support, successfully removed the grape and resuscitated the child before being transported to a nearby medical facility for further treatment. “Upon arriving at the scene, our paramedics found the child unresponsive, with the grape causing a blockage of the airway. “Our paramedics, along with the assistance of a Lenmed Advanced Life Support Paramedic, immediately removed the obstruction and initiated CPR. The child was rapidly placed on a ventilator, and through their combined efforts, they successfully resuscitated the child.

“Although the child's condition remains critical, we want to express our heartfelt support to the family during this challenging time,” Medi Response said on Sunday. In another incident that took place in March at a food establishment in Pretoria, a waitress rescued a choking child. Olga Fakude, 53, from Pretoria, was getting ready for her shift at Wimpy in Mayville Mall, Pretoria, when she sprung into action and saved the child's life, IOL reported.

Around 10am, while working her tables, she noticed the toddler choking on her food. Fakude started doing abdominal thrusts, which enabled the child to cough up the food lodged in her throat. Store Manager for the Mayville Mall Wimpy, Portia Zulu, expressed how proud she was of Fakude’s heroic act and thanked her for the amazing way in which she handled the situation.