Howick - A corrupt uMngeni Municipality employee will not be able to leave her house for four years nor drink alcohol for that duration after she was sentenced for fraudulently issuing drivers' licenses.
Thandazile Judith Shelembe, who was a principal administrative clerk at the Howick licensing centre, appeared at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.
She was fined R9 000 or 12 months imprisonment and also handed a four-year sentence suspended for five years on condition that she is not found guilty of fraud or theft during that period.
Other conditions are that she be placed under house arrest for the full duration of the sentence and may not leave the magisterial area in which she lives without the permission of the Commissioner of Correctional Services.
She has to perform free community service for 16 hours per month for the first 24 months of the sentence and must complete programmes in life orientation or any other programme that the commissioner may deem necessary at her own expense.