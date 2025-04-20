'Fraternising with fugitives': Floyd Shivambu faces backlash after attending Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Good Friday service

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party has distanced itself from its Secretary General's visit to Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Malawi on Good Friday. Floyd Shivambu was seen in photographs and videos in attendance at the service.

In a post-service post on X, Shivambu thanked Bushiri for hosting him and for his kind words. "The government-scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially, and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled—both now and historically," Shivambu said. Comrade Floyd Shivambu 🫡#bushiri pic.twitter.com/x2PolzzsLl

Thank you my brother, Prophet Bushiri for hosting us and for the kind words. The government scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled now and in history.



I know that the leadership and people of Malawi… https://t.co/A7x2SSHQWF — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 19, 2025 — Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri_) April 19, 2025 In a statement, the MK Party said Shivambu's visit was not sanctioned by party leadership. "The Party wishes to make it unequivocally clear that this visit was not sanctioned, endorsed or initiated by the leadership or any official structure of the MK Party. The Secretary General undertook this visit in his personal capacity and without the mandate or knowledge of the Party," said party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

He added that the MK Party strongly condemns all forms of gender-based violence and the exploitation of vulnerable communities, especially innocent Christian believers, by individuals who manipulate faith for personal enrichment or to evade justice. The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development said it was concerned by Shivambu's visit. Bushiri fled from South Africa while facing serious charges, including rape and fraud.

"The Bushiris’ unlawful departure from South Africa constituted a direct violation of their bail conditions and prompted an official extradition request to the Malawian government," the Ministry said. "Shivambu’s conduct, his association with Mr Bushiri is a blatant act of disrespect toward South Africa’s legal system. Mr Shivambu’s actions erode public trust in the justice system and embolden those who believe they can escape accountability. "No one, regardless of status or position, is above the law. Political leaders have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law, not fraternise with fugitives," said Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.