Free State cops warn against ‘investment’ schemes after elderly women duped

Durban – The South African Police Service in the Free State has warned people of fake investment schemes, after a group of elderly women were duped for around R20 000 each. Officers said a woman entered the Thaba Nchu Police station, east of Bloemfontein, to complain about an investment company that had disappeared with her money.

Story continues below Advertisement

The woman apparently received a phone call from a company touting an investment opportunity with great returns. The woman deposited R28 000 into the “investment” only to find that the company’s telephone numbers were not working moments after she had made the deposit. “Moments after the deposit, the victim tried to confirm with the investment company if they received her money, but telephone numbers were suddenly not working and the money was gone. The same modus operandi was used on to two more elderly women, aged 60 and 62, who lost a combined R20 000.

“A case of fraud was opened for investigation,” the police said. No arrests have been made yet. SAPS urged people to stay clear of such investment schemes as they exist for the sole purpose of defrauding unsuspecting clients.

Story continues below Advertisement

They also urged elderly people to consult with their children on such matters as they may be able to help investigate or recover the funds should it get to that. “Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact their nearest police station, call Police Crime Stop 08600 10111, or drop an anonymous tip on MySAPS App.” IOL