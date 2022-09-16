Free State resident bags R19m Powerball jackpot, wants to remain strictly anonymous

Durban – A resident from Heilbron in the Free State bagged R19 130 785.60 million in the Powerball jackpot from the September 13 (Tuesday’s) draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the player has since come forward to claim his winnings.

“But he requested to remain strictly anonymous.” Meanwhile, someone has won over R6.4 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw via the FNB banking app. Ithuba said the player walks off with R6 463 946.30 from the September 14, 2022 draw.

“Players who win via the banking app are first contacted by the bank and are encouraged to proceed to Ithuba’s regional office to process their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “We congratulate the latest jackpot winners across all our National Lottery games. Although the winning tickets may be valid for 365 days, it is highly recommended that players process their winnings as soon as possible,” said Mabuza. Ithuba said yesterday’s PowerBall Plus jackpot was an estimated R28 million, while the Lotto estimated jackpots for today are R30 million.

