File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

FREE STATE - Eleven people will appear at the Steynsrus Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of public violence, according to Welkom police. Captain Stephen Thakeng said arrests were made at a service delivery protest in Steynsrus on Thursday during which protestors blocked the R76 with stones and burning tyres and did the same to the streets in the Matlwangtlwang residential area.

"It was explained to residents that they cannot close the public road used by law-abiding citizens. They would not listen and members managed to arrest eleven suspects for public violence. Their ages are from 18 to 42-years-old," said Thakeng.

“Residents are sternly warned not to block the public road even though they have legitimate complaints. Instead, proper procedures must be followed to avoid facing the might of the law. We will continue with visible policing just to ensure that law-abiding citizens are protected and feel safe,” said Kroonstad's acting cluster commander, colonel Martha Modiko.

