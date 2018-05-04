Johannesburg - Two people have been killed and another critically injured following a rear-end collision between two trucks and a light motor vehicle on the N1 south-bound highway outside of Bloemfontein in the Free State.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when ER24 paramedics, along with the Fire Services and Paramedics arrived on the scene they found the bodies of two men lying trapped in a light motor vehicle, which was smashed beneath the rear of one of the trucks.

“Unfortunately, both men had already succumbed to their numerous injuries and they were declared dead on the scene. On further inspection, paramedics found the driver of the one truck lying trapped in his vehicle in a critical condition,” Meiring said.

Meiring said fire services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the man from the vehicle, an operation lasting more than two hours. Once freed he was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions.

“He was later airlifted by a private medical helicopter to Pelonomi Provincial hospital for urgent care.The driver of the second truck fortunately escaped injury,” Meiring added.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA