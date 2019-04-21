A multi-vehicle accident on the R57 between Kestell and Reitz in the Free State has left four people dead and 19 others injured, emergency services reported early Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - Four people died and 19 others were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the R57 in the Free State, emergency services reported early Sunday. Responding to reports of the accident, Emer-G-Med paramedics were on the scene of the accident that took place between Kestell and Reitz in the Free State.

"Three vehicles were involved including a taxi, a truck and and an SUV. Multiple casualties were treated on scene," the paramedics said.

They said that four people died, two were critically injured and 17 sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"An aero medical helicopter Halo 3 was also activated to assist," Emer-G-Med paramedics said.

The South African Police Services were on the scene would be investigation further, the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)