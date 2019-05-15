CAPE TOWN - A lioness at Weltevrede Lion Farm in Heilbron attacked a 4-year-old girl on Sunday.





Little Dina-Marie de Beer is in critical condition and according to her father, Pieter, the recovery will be very long.





According to Netwerk24, her skull was removed in order to relieve pressure on her brain. She was airlifted to Netcare Union Hospital in Alberton and was placed in an induced coma.





The family is from Pretoria.





HOW DID IT HAPPEN





The family were on their way back from a holiday and decided to visit the park so that Dina-Marie could pet a lion cub.





The girl was apparently in her dad's arms when she was attacked by the lioness, through the fence of a camp.





HER SCALP





The lioness that attacked Dina-Marie was not fully grown. The juvenile got a hold of Pieter and clawed at the 4-year-old's scalp.





It should be noted that Pieter sustained some minor injuries.



