589 arrested in the Free State’s ongoing police operations

Pretoria – Multi-disciplinary approach operations conducted throughout the Free State have led to the arrest of 589 people between February 23 and March 1. Police said 267 people were arrested for crimes such as murder, attempted murder and rape.

Nine people were arrested for robberies, 78 for property related crimes, 90 for liquor related crimes and 145 for drug related crimes. Drugs such as dagga, nyaope, Kat, mandrax and crystal meth were confiscated during the process. Police recovered four firearms and 104 ammunition pieces and eight suspected stolen vehicles were confiscated.

Police visited 936 liquor outlets for compliance, including 157 second hand goods shops. During the operation, 1 234 fines were issued for contravention of the national roads traffic act, contravention of the liquor Act and non-compliance. All the suspects will appear in the different magistrate’s courts on various charges.