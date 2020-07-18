67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Make a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable children

House of Hope in Welkom, Free State, helps orphans, vulnerable children and survivors of abuse through education, counselling, referals and by providing support.

Founded in June 2004, House of Hope started as a safe house for abandoned babies, but has greatly expanded in response to the needs of the community.

Twelve years later, and now an independent NPO, they run five well-established projects which all focus on investing in the lives and dreams of children.





Hope Babies





In this house abandoned babies 0-18 months are housed until they are adopted, placed in permanent foster care, or returned to the family under social worker supervision. The project serves as a place of safety for these children. It works in close relation with the Department of Social Development and the Department of Health. It is open 24/7 and serves the community in all crisis situations.





Hope Kids





There are three foster homes which provide homes for 18 children aged 6-18 years. The organisation regards these children as their "forever families" and aims to see them develop and become independent members of society.





In addition, the NPO also runs three other major programs, including a pregnancy crisis centre which assists women with crisis pregnancies and offers them the needed support and counselling. Hope Life also offers pre- and post- abortion counselling from 10:00-16:00 on weekdays.





The rape crisis assistance and rape crisis-training staff work closely with the police in assisting women as well as men who are victims of rape, sexual abuse, or violence.





How you can help

R100 club (debit order/monthly donation).

Invest in a child (Businesses invest in one or four foster children by donating R2000.00 p / m for that child's needs).

Donations in kind: Any donations Clothes Cleaning products Toiletries Groceries Nappies Baby Products Toys Cash donations etc.

Volunteering

Helping with maintenance needs Located at 226 Stateway Road, Bedelia, Welkom, House of Hop is open 7 days a week.





Contact details





Tel: 057 352 5884

Fax: 057 352 4512

Emergency numbers: 083 566 4663/ 082 758 8147

Email: [email protected]





Banking details





Account Name: House of Hope

Bank: ABSA Bank

Account Number: 4059569914

Branch Code: 630135

Account Type: Cheque Account

Swift Number: ABSA ZA JJ





* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay