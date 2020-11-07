Agriculture Minister condemns murder of yet another young Free State farmer

Pretoria - Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has expressed shock at the brutal killing of yet another young farmer in the Free State.

It was alleged that Tebogo Machakela, 37, was shot in the head by a group of assailants on his farm near Odendaalsrus. Machakela’s brutal killing followed hot on the heels of the murder of another young farmer, Brendin Horner, 21, on a farm he was managing in the Senekal area last month, Didiza said in a statement issued on Friday.

“The death of Mr Tebogo Machakela is not only a great loss to his family and friends, but to the agricultural sector as a whole,“ Didiza said.

She called on anyone who might have witnessed the senseless killing of this young farmer to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest the culprits.

“In the same light, I call upon the police to leave no stone unturned in making sure that the culprits are put behind bars,” Didiza said.