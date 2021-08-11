Another alleged instigator of July unrest to appear in court

Pretoria – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) says another suspect due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on Wednesday morning following his arrest in connection with the widespread riots and unrest witnessed in parts of South Africa. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the alleged instigator was arrested on Monday by Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) members from the head office in Pretoria and Free State, assisted by the Free State provincial SAPS crime intelligence unit as well as the Tactical Response Team.

“In a joint intelligence-led investigation, the team managed to trace one of the alleged instigators in the recent violent protests, looting of businesses and destruction of infrastructure, (and) ensured the apprehension of the 40-year-old suspect,” said Mogale. “During the search on his body and his car, some exhibits were found.” Mogale said the 40-year-old will answer to charges relating to incitement to commit public violence.

The economy suffered a major blow when unrest and looting erupted last month in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The violence and looting flared up after former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to authorities at the Estcourt prison in the KZN Midlands to start a 15-month jail term as directed by the Constitutional Court. Zuma had repeatedly told the country he does not fear going to jail for his political stance and beliefs. Zuma's troubles started in December last year when he refused to appear before the Zondo Commission, which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency – between 2009 and 2018.