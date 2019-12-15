December 15 - An alleged armed robber was shot dead and another was arrested when an elderly couple, in their 70s, were assaulted during a robbery on their smallholding in Bloemspruit outside Bloemfontein on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

BLOEMFONTEIN - An alleged armed robber was shot dead and another was arrested when an elderly couple, in their 70s, were assaulted during a robbery on their smallholding in Bloemspruit outside Bloemfontein on Saturday night, paramedics said. "The husband and wife suffered critical and serious head injuries and had been bound," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement on Sunday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.15pm, both a security company and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were on the scene.

"One of the suspects had been shot and killed and another apprehended. The deceased suspect showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival by our paramedics.

"The husband and wife were found collapsed in the house. The husband was treated on scene using advanced life support interventions before both were transported to Mediclinic Bloemfontein. The South African Police Services are investigating further," Campbell said.