Armed robbers steal copper cables worth R132 000 in Free State

Rustenburg -Ten armed men made off with copper cables valued at R132 000 in Virginia after holding security guards at gunpoint, Free State police said on Sunday. According to spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, an alarm went off at Welgelee Silos on Friday, just after midnight.

One of the security guards went out to inspect the premises upon which he found that copper cables have been tampered with. “When the security guard went back to inform his colleagues, ten men with handguns entered the building. The security personnel were instructed to co-operate at gunpoint, they were tied up with their boots laces and instructed to lie down.” Two of the armed men pointed at the security officers with handguns as they were lying on the floor.

“The suspects pulled copper cable from the premises and fled the scene. The security guards managed to untie themselves and found that their cellphones were also taken. Stolen copper cable to the value of R132 000 was taken by the suspects. The security personnel walked to Virginia police station to report the incident.” Captain Thakeng said a case of business robbery was opened. In a separate incident, Captain Thakeng said alleged armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after they tied up security officers and opened a safe with a grinder at the Winburg traffic department.

He said four armed men overpowered security officers on Thursday night. “On April 14, 2022, at about 10.30 security officers were on duty guarding the Winburg traffic department offices when they were threatened with firearms by four suspects. “Three security officers were tied up with cable ties and their mouths covered with tape. The safe was then opened with a grinder and cash was taken. Later, one security officer managed to untie himself and free the others. They reported the incident at Winburg police station.”

