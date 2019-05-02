File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - A shootout with police led to the death of one of three suspects following an armed robbery at a business premises in Wesselsbron, north of Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Thursday. Police spokesman Stephen Thakeng said an off-duty police officer had on Wednesday received a tip-off about a robbery in progress at a shop in the Wesselsbron CBD and called for back-up.

"One of the suspects came out of the shop and pointed a firearm at the Police Captain whilst the second suspect was still inside the shop belonging to Chinese nationals," said Thakeng.

Wesselsbron members arrived at the scene and there was a shootout with suspects which led to both suspects being shot."

The two suspects, aged 36 and 38, as well as a third man who had been waiting in a nearby getaway car were arrested. Officers escorted the men to the Welkom hospital, where one of the suspects later died.

The remaining suspects were expected to appear in the Wesselsbron Magistrate's Court on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)