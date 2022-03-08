Bloem man ordered to pay back R1m to SARS for tax fraud

Rustenburg -- A 46-year-old man was ordered to pay back the South African Revenue Services R200 000 monthly for tax fraud amounting to R1 million, the Hawks, said on Tuesday. Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said Mareka Marks Moleme appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was convicted and sentenced for contravening the Tax Administration Act.

Story continues below Advertisment

"A preliminary probe by SARS uncovered Moleme’s fraudulent activities that cost SARS in excess of R1 million between 2014 and 2017,“ said Singo. “The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein. Moleme was served with summons on November 6, 2020. He appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction," he said. "The court sentenced Moleme to five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he repay SARS the amount of R1million via a monthly instalment of more than R200 000 until the whole amount is fully paid."

In February, the Gqeberha Regional Court ordered Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, to pay back R350 000 he stole from a woman after hacking her computer. He was sentenced to three years correctional supervision and instructed to pay back the complainant. He must pay R10 000 immediately, thereafter R3 500 per month to the complainant until the R350 000 is paid in full," said Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. "On November 7, 2017, while the victim was in Germany visiting her daughter, Ntsala hacked the victim’s computer and then sent an email to the victim purporting to be the victim’s broker, who had previously indicated that he wanted to make an investment of R350 000 on her (the victim’s) behalf.

Story continues below Advertisment

"The victim, upon receiving the email requesting the authorisation of the amount previously agreed upon, knowing the deal between herself and her broker, authorised the amount of R350 000. Thereafter, the victim contacted the broker checking if everything was in order, but the broker had no knowledge about the investment. It was then established that the broker’s email was hacked," she said. She said the Hawks investigated the matter and arrest Ntsala in Rustenburg, North West, on January 28, 2021. IOL