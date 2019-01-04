File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Two suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of drugs worth more than R500 000 in Willows in Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Friday. Police spokesperson, Constable Peter Kareli, said a 38-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend were arrested after Parkweg K9 unit acted on a crime intelligence-led information about a house in Willows suspected to be used as a drug distribution hub.

"Armed with a search warrant, members arrived at the block of flats and after it emerged that residents were hesitant to open the door, members entered tactically and found a 38-year-old male trying to escape and his 25-year-old girlfriend and two small children," said Kareli in a statement.

"A search was conducted and drugs such as CAT and Chrystal Meth were found packaged in small packs. An undisclosed amount of cash was also found and confiscated," added Kareli.

The suspects will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)