Bloemfontein - Brandwag Primary School has vowed to cooperate "fully" with an investigation into the alleged rape of one of its pupils by an assistant teacher last week.
On Wednesday, IOL reported that a 28-year-old after care assistant was arrested earlier in the week for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old pupil last week Friday.
It is alleged that the teacher, who has since been suspended, took the 13-year-old boy to a flat where the incident took place.
The woman was hired by the school governing body.
Brandwag in a statement confirmed the incident and the suspension of the woman.