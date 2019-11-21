Bloemfontein school vows 'full cooperation' with rape probe









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Bloemfontein - Brandwag Primary School has vowed to cooperate "fully" with an investigation into the alleged rape of one of its pupils by an assistant teacher last week. On Wednesday, IOL reported that a 28-year-old after care assistant was arrested earlier in the week for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old pupil last week Friday. It is alleged that the teacher, who has since been suspended, took the 13-year-old boy to a flat where the incident took place. The woman was hired by the school governing body. Brandwag in a statement confirmed the incident and the suspension of the woman.

"The matter was immediately reported to the parent of the pupil involved. The incident was also reported to the Department of Education and SAPS and a full-written report was submitted.

"The school gives its full cooperation in the investigation of the matter with all parties involved, even though it did not happen on the school premises or during school hours. The school took immediate precautionary action and the alleged perpetrator was suspended with immediate effect," the school said.

Brandwag also confirmed that the SGB was also carrying out an investigation into the matter.