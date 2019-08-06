File Image/ANA

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Bloemfontein high court, sitting at the Thabo Mofutsanyana Child Justice Centre in Phuthaditjhaba, has sentenced a 28-year-old serial rapist to an effective 76 years behind bars. Albert Nkosinathi Mfenguza was found guilty of housebreaking with the intent to rape, rape, theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring said in a statement on Tuesday Mfenguza was convicted of raping four elderly women inside their homes in Tseki village in Qwaqwa. He attacked them while wearing a balaclava.

"Between August and October 2018 the accused was stealing groceries and knives at a local restaurant in Tseki village. As if that was not enough, he continued breaking into four houses of elderly women staying alone or with their children where he threatened them with knives, then raped all of them before robbing them of their personal belongings such as documents, cash and cellphones."

Mfenguza was linked to the crime scenes through DNA evidence, analysed by the the police's forensic laboratory,.

“The evidence provided by the state was not challenged nor disputed. The work done by investigators, prosecutor was good. All crimes were meticulously planned and executed professionally by the accused with the aim of not being arrested. The state has proved its case beyond doubt”, judge Sesi Mbhele ruled.

African News Agency (ANA)

