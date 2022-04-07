Body found floating in a Free State river

Rustenburg - Police in Welkom, Free State, have sought the help of the community to help them trace murder suspects after a body of a 51-year-old man reported missing, was found floating in river in Virginia. Free State provincial police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the body of Maleke Francis Rakaki was found floating in the Sand River on March 23.

Story continues below Advertisment

Rakaki was reported as missing by his son on March 19. He was last seen on March 17 at his home in Riebeeckstad, Welkom on March 17. He was with his son and his friend. "The son left his father with his friend and agreed to meet him the following day to collect money for driving lessons. The son arrived at his father's place the following day at approximately 11:20 and found the premises locked and the lights were still on. He opened the gate to gain entry and noticed that his father's vehicle was not in the yard but his employer's vehicle was there," Captain Thakeng said. The son unlocked the house and found his father's cellular phone still on the charger and thought his father was still around and will come back.

"He waited for him but he never arrived and the son left. The son again went to his father's place the following day, 19 March 2022 but he did not find him. He became suspicious and went to the Welkom police station to report the matter." A missing file was registered and the search was instantly initiated by the Welkom police. "During a thorough search, the body was found at Sand River, 'Tikwe' in Virginia with a stab wound. He was later identified as the late Mr Maleke Francis Rakaki, 51, who was reported missing on the 19 March 2022. His motor vehicle, a maroon Mazda CX5 with registration number FXG 034 FS is still missing," he said. Thakeng said anyone with information that would help in the arrest of the suspects should contact Detective Warrant Officer Elliot Khutsoane of Welkom Detective Services on cellphone number 083 940 1243 or Police Emergency number 08600 10111.

Story continues below Advertisment