Body found hanging on Free State electricity transmission pole

Police in the Free State are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information they may have on a missing person after a body was found hanging on a transmission utility police. The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said Bayswater police station has opened an inquest docket after the incident on Friday, November 3.

The unknown man is estimated to be in his thirties. “The police were summoned to attend to the scene along the R700 Road near Oubos Mansions on Friday,” Covane said. “The members arrived on the open field at about 5.50am and found the male hanging at an estimated five meters high on a high stream electricity lane. The body was brought down with the help of the fire brigade and CENTLEC personnel. The paramedics then declared the male dead. He sustained severe visible burns.”

The details of the incident remain vague at this stage. Police have urged any member of the public who might know of a missing person or would be able to assist in identifying the unknown body is requested to contact the nearest police station, alternatively the information can be submitted on the MySAPS App or call the Crime Stop number 086-001-0111. [email protected]