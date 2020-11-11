Body of Free State cop found with slit throat near dumping site

Johannesburg - A passer-by stumbled upon the body of a Free State police captain whose throat had been slit. He had also been stabbed with a sharp object on his side. The 57-year-old Captain, who worked at the Selosesha Police Station, was found at an open veld near a dumping site at Botshabelo on Tuesday at about 9am. He was on sick leave at the time of his murder. Free State Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said Botshabelo police were summoned at the scene by the passer-by who had discovered the body.

“On arrival, police found the body of a male lying on the veld. He had an open wound on the left side of his stomach and his throat was slit.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased could have been killed elsewhere and dumped where he was found,” he said.

The officer’s car was found not far from where his body was lying and it is believed that he had just been killed when the passer-by stumbled upon his body.

Makhele said the motive for the murder was unknown.

“Anyone with information should please contact Botshabelo Detectives at 082 466 8341or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via MySAPS App anonymously,” Makhele said.

Last week an off-duty Crime Intelligence Officer who was chatting with an acquittance outside a spaza shop in Eldorado Park Extension 1 was shot multiple times by gunmen who then disappeared in the dark.

Two men, who are also from Eldorado Park, were nabbed within 24 hours of the murder. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

