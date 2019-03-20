Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A body of an unknown man believed to be in his 30s was found floating in the Renoster stream near Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein, Free State police said in a statement on Wednesday. Police spokesperson, Constable Peter Kareli, said Bloemspruit police received information about the body of an unknown male person in the water near Karelaw on Tuesday afternoon.

“On arrival at the scene they found the body floating in the water. Police diving unit were summoned to retrieve the body out of the water. Further investigation revealed that the body which was found wrapped in a bubble wrap was tied with an industrial rope on both hands and feet, and there was a rope around the neck,” said Kareli.

“The body which was badly decomposed was wearing a grey and black track pants with no top.”

Kareli said Bloemspruit police were pleading with anyone who might have information on who the deceased might be, or might shed light on what led to the gruesome murder to contact Detective Seargent Tshidiso Ramatsa from Bloemspruit SAPS on 082 465 5884 or call crime stop on 0860010111.

African News Agency/ANA