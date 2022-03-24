Body with stab wound found in a dilapidated house, man arrested

Rustenburg - A body of man with visible wounds was found inside an abandoned house near a dumping site in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the police were informed about a body of unknown man at the dumping site between Mandela Park and Maqhekung village in Phuthaditjhaba on Wednesday night.

“Members of the public pointed out the location of the body which was found lying inside the dilapidated house without doors and windows at the dumping site. The body had multiple visible stab wounds on the head and has been identified by people working on the dumping site, however, the family still needs to identify the deceased. A case of murder was opened and under investigation,” he said. “Preliminary investigations were conducted by the Phuthaditjhaba Detective Service on the scene which led to the tracing, arrest and detention of the suspect. The motive behind the killing is not yet known however, police investigation continues." Mophiring said a 36-year-old man was expected to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing a charge of murder.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested for allegedly poaching protected plant species in the Northern Cape province. “The two males were arrested after information was operationalised and plants were confiscated namely 312 Pelargonium Crassicaule plants and 639 Portulacaria Pygmaea plants worth thousands of rand. The confiscation is deemed as one of the biggest in the Richtersveld area,” said Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, police spokesperson in the Northern Cape. IOL