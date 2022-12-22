Bogus municipal workers overpower domestic and steal expensive perfume, watches from house in the Free State

Cape Town - Police in the Free State are urging domestic workers not to trust anyone who claims to have been sent by their employers following a burglary in the Naudeville area. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, the domestic worker was ambushed by bogus municipal workers who robbed her employer’s home.

“On Wednesday, December 21, at 11.32am, a 51-year-old domestic worker was allegedly busy with house chores when she heard a knock at the gate. “Upon checking she was confronted by three African men who claimed to be from Matjhabeng Municipality coming to check the water meter reading, as per request of her employer. She allegedly refused to allow them entry but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them,” Thakeng said. The woman was overpowered by the suspects and forced inside the house. Her head was covered with a blanket and she was tied up and left to lie on the floor.

“She managed to untie herself and informed her employer. Two wrist watches, Gucci perfume, Versace perfume, Gucci ladies’ perfume and a remote control were stolen,” Thakeng said. He said the suspects were wearing blue jeans, blue overall tops with green reflector jackets. A description of the suspects’ facial features could not be attained as they were wearing masks. “A case of house robbery was registered for investigation,” Thakeng said.

Police ask anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects to contact Captain Yolanda Hulme of the Welkom Serious and Violent Crimes unit at 082 493 1204, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.