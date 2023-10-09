Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Bookkeepers ordered to pay back over R2 million they stole from an optometrist

The bookkeepers transferred over R2 million from the business bank account of the optometrist over a period of four years. File picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

The bookkeepers transferred over R2 million from the business bank account of the optometrist over a period of four years. File picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 34m ago

Share

Four bookkeepers who stole over R2 million from an optometrist in Bloemfontein were ordered to pay back the money.

The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said Maria Fatima Botes, 45, Ann Catherina Smit, 69, Susanna Aletta Liebenberg, 42 Chantelle Matthews, 43, in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday, for theft and money laundering.

“The complainant in the matter is an accounting and management consulting firm based in Bloemfontein that appoints various bookkeepers to perform the required accounting jobs and Mellins i-Style Optometrists Bloemfontein happens to be one of their prominent clients,” Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo said.

He said in February 2019, Absa fraud department notified the complainant as they identified suspicious transactions with regard to transfers of funds from Mellins i-Style Optometrists’ business accounts.

“Internal investigations were conducted and it was discovered that the accused, who were bookkeepers contracted by the complainant, unlawfully transferred funds from the business account from the period November 2015 until February 2019,” Singo said.

“As a result Mellins i-Style Optometrists Bloemfontein was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of R2,695,012.”

The case was then referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Bloemfontein for further investigation which culminated in the conviction of the accused.

Botes was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for theft and four years imprisonment for money laundering, both sentences were suspended for five years.

She was ordered to repay a total amount of R854,490.81 to the complainant within a period of five years.

Smit was sentenced to three years imprisonment for theft and two years imprisonment for money laundering wholly suspended for five years. She was ordered to repay R93,971.12 within a period of five years.

Liebenberg was sentenced to eight years for theft and four years for money laundering, wholly suspended for five years.

She was ordered to repay R681,036.61. Matthews was sentenced to eight years for theft and four years for money laundering wholly suspended for five years.

She was ordered to repay an amount of R1,065,514.37 within a period of five years.

IOL

Related Topics:

Crime and courtsFraud