Bottle store owner nabbed for transporting alcohol to a party during lockdown

Johannesburg - A bottle store owner is behind bars after he was found allegedly transporting 12 cases of beer to a party during lockdown. The man’s brother was called to the scene but was also arrested when he allegedly tried to offer police R3 000 bribe to make the case go away.

Both were thrown behind bars and the alcohol confiscated. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said members of Welkom Public Order Police were on their routine visible Policing and Crime Prevention when they got information about a foreigner transporting alcohol with a blue Toyota Corolla with Free State registration numbers. He said the officers spotted the vehicle and followed until they it stopped next to Jabula Wholesale in Muizen Street, Welkom.

“Permission was asked to search the vehicle and 12 cases of full of 750ml beers were found. The driver was alone and apparently the beer was transported from his bottle store to a party in Welkom.” Makhele said the 50-year-old man was arrested for transporting alcohol during Alert Level 4 which is prohibited. “Then he requested to call his brother who is 44 years old. On his arrival (the brother) the produced R3 000 to bribe arresting officers.

“He was also arrested for bribing police officers.” Makhele said the siblings were expected to appear at the Welkom Magistrates’s Court soon. In another case, Makhele said, a foreign national was being charged with possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition after being found with a firearm.

Makhele said Captain Wasmuth of Welkom K9 Unit was on duty at the roadblock on the N3 road on Tuesday afternoon when he stopped a white Toyota Corolla with a Gauteng registration number. Inside the car, Makhele said, were three men. While searching one of the suspects, who identified himself as a foreign national, he felt an object inside private parts and asked him to take it out. “The man took out a Glock 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off. There were 14 rounds in the magazine.