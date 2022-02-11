Boy, 17, arrested for alleged attempted rape in Free State

Rustenburg - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rape a 58-year-old woman at a farm in the Smithfield district, Free State police said. Spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said the woman was asleep at her home on Sunday when she was woken when a teenage boy attempted to rape her.

"She managed to push the suspect away. The young boy ran away. The suspect confessed to his mother that he was the one who tried to rape the victim. "A case of attempted rape was opened for investigation on Wednesday, and the suspect was apprehended on the same day. He was released into his parents’ custody," he said. He said the Xhariep District Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit would continue with their investigation.

"The suspect will appear before Smithfield Magistrate's Court soon," he said. He appealed to the community to report any gender-based violence immediately to the police so that crucial evidence could be collected in time, where possible. In a separate incident, police in Mpumalanga said two men, aged 20 and 23, were expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder which occurred on February 7 at Hlalanikahle Extension 3 in Vosman.

Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two were arrested after Jabu Mathibela, 42, was robbed of his personal belongings and murdered. "His body, which had multiple stab wounds, was then dumped inside a bridge hole by the suspects and was later discovered by his family. "Police were notified about the incident and a case was opened to that effect. Through their investigation, police managed to establish that the two suspects were somehow fingered in the robbery and murder of Mathibela,“ he said.