Boyfriend and nine others allegedly gang-rape Virginia woman, 21, over two days

Rustenburg - A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped, allegedly by her boyfriend and nine other men, in Meloding near Virginia, Free State police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the woman was allegedly raped by the same gang on two consecutive days.

“On 28 January 2022, at about 22:00 (10pm), a 21-year-old woman was at her rented room in Meloding when 10 known men, including her boyfriend, entered her room carrying knives. They took turns in raping her and the same suspects came the following day at 20:00 (8pm). “The victim was gang-raped again by the suspects,” he said. He said three men were arrested on Tuesday by the Welkom Public Order Policing Reaction Team, and Crime Intelligence followed up information during a tracing operation.

“A manhunt continues for the other seven suspects. These alleged rapists will appear soon in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court.” In a separate case, Thakeng said three men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a cellphone shop at Bultfontein, about 100km outside Bloemfontein, on Tuesday. He said the three entered a business premises and pretended to be customers. They held customers at gunpoint and tied them up with cable ties. One of the customers, a pregnant woman, was also tied up with cable ties.

An undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones were taken and the three armed robbers sped off in a silver Corsa bakkie, he said. He said residents were urged to assist the police in tracing the suspects. A case of business robbery was registered. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thapelo Maleka of the Bultfontein Detective Services at 072 966 1659 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or, alternatively, on MySAPS app.