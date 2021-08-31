Boys, aged 6 and 9, escape brutal attack that leaves four family members dead

JOHANNESBURG: Four family members, among them a 10-year-old girl, were shot dead when gunmen stormed into their home and peppered them with bullets.in Thabong, Free State, on Monday. The four died at the scene. Two boys, aged six and nine, managed to escape.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the killers forced open the door of the house at around 9pm. Some of the family members were asleep while others were in the lounge. “Without warning, the suspects fired random shots at family members inside the house. “Four of them were fatally wounded, that is a 59-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl.

“Two boys, aged six and nine years, managed to escape and alerted neighbours,” he said. Makhele said the motive for “this gruesome killing” was unknown. A manhunt had been launched to trace the killers. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the suspects, should please contact Detective Constable Keke Sithole, of Thabong Serious and Violent Crime, at 060 985 9276 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via MySAPS App.”