Broke mineworker thrown into river after kidnappers find no money in bank account

A mineworker was hijacked and thrown into a river when his kidnappers found he has no money in his bank account. File picture: Gerd Altman/Pixabay

Published 6m ago

Rustenburg - A mineworker was hijacked, kidnapped and thrown into a river after his kidnappers found his bank account had no money, Free State police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the 48-year-old mineworker was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped on April 18 in Welkom.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the complainant reported off duty from one of the mines in Matjhabeng at 22:00 and was driving his sedan, a charcoal Toyota Corolla with registration number FF**** FS, when he was hijacked at gunpoint and forced into the boot of his car at Stateway and Arrarat Road in Welkom.

"The suspects drove to different ATM's [automated teller machines] to try to withdraw cash but there was no funds in his bank account. Thereafter, the suspects drove to a river where the man was thrown into. He managed to swim to safety and was assisted by Virginia police members who arranged for him to be taken to a hospital."

He said the police had launched a manhunt for two suspects following the incident.

"A case of hijacking and kidnapping was registered for further investigation. Anyone with information leading to the arrests of these armed robbers can contact Detective Sergeant Seleke Khosana of the Vehicle Investigation Crime Unit on 073 460 2760 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.

In the Eastern Cape, police said a 72-year-old man was among six people arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition during Operation Sikhona in Lusikisiki On Tuesday night.

Seven illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition were also confiscated.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the 72-year-old elderly man was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

IOL

