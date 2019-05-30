Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - A 19-year-old student, Obed Leshoro, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 21-year old woman. The woman's burnt body was found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said Naledi Arcelia Lethoba, from Bothaville, was a student at Goldfields TVET College.

He said her body was identified by her parents on Friday last week.

The accused is a fellow student who was arrested at the college on Tuesday.

The case against Leshoro was postponed to June 14 for a formal bail application.

