Cele ’disgusted’ by farmers resorting to violence at Brendin Horner murder trial

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed his “shock and disgust’’ over the violent demonstration by a group of farmers outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in the Free State, which resulted in arson and vandalism. The protesting farmers had gathered outside the court, demanding justice for murdered farm manager, Brendin Horner, 21, when two suspects appeared in court. Cele also questioned the demonstrators’ motives in ’’turning their anger towards the police’’. “Police reports indicate that following the brief court appearance, around a hundred demonstrators, among them armed farmers, stormed into the court building demanding the suspects be handed over,’’ the Police Ministry said in a statement. BRENDIN HORNER MURDER ACCUSEDS APPEAR IN COURT : SENEKAL. FS. HUNDREDS OF FARM COMMUNITY INVADE COURT & WREAK HAVOC. SAPS MV TORCHED. pic.twitter.com/MM8UBHD7eO — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 6, 2020 ’’This violent act resulted in the vandalism of court property and a police vehicle was also overturned and set alight. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the violent group.’’

Cele said: ’’While we all condemn the gruesome killing of this young man in Paul Roux, absolutely no one has the right to take the law into their own hands – no matter what the situation is. This type of lawlessness can't be justified nor taken lightly.

“There is no logic when these protestors burn a police van, which is the same resource that is meant to assist them. It is also baffling why the anger of this community is being directed towards the police when arrests have been made by the police and the suspects are before the courts.’’

Cele wishes reminded all South Africans while the right to protest peacefully is part of any democratic society, it is ’’not absolute and it comes with responsibilities’’.

IOL