CFO in court over alleged fake qualifications

Rustenburg – The chief financial officer (CFO) of Nketoane local municipality in the Free State, who has been arrested in connection with fraudulent qualification, has been released on R5 000 bail. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said Xolani Malindi, 34, was granted bail at the Reitz Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of fraud.

"It is alleged that in June 2020 a vacant post for municipal manager was advertised at Nketoane local municipality. Malindi submitted his application for the post. It was discovered during the shortlisting process that the qualification which was attached to his application was allegedly fraudulent,“ Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo, said. “The matter was then reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein. Malindi was arrested on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 and made his first appearance in court.” His case was postponed to January 12 for transfer to Bethlehem Regional Court.

His arrest follows the sentencing of former Nketoane local municipality mayor, Mandla Mamba, 49, former CFO Vincent Mkhefa, 46, and businesswoman Caroline Nketu, 52, for fraud, money laundering and contravening the local government municipal finance management act. Mamba and Mkhefa were sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment while Nketu was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment. In Mpumalanga, the Hawks said Godfrey Mthokozi Mchunu, 50, and Hlaleleni Dinah Shabangu, 45, were arrested for alleged fraud, theft and corruption.

"In September 2018, while Mchunu was employed as a project manager at the department of rural development and land reform, he allegedly colluded with a service provider, Hlaleleni Dinah Shabangu, Director of Frugasec cc. “Payments were made by the department to the company for services that were not rendered causing an actual loss of about R1 265 400 to the department," Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Hawks spokersperson in Mpumalanga said. "The duo was arrested, charged together with the company Frugasec cc and subsequently appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and were granted bail of R5 000 each."