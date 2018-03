Welkom - A church leader and her son are out on R1 000 bail each after they were arrested in Theunissen, outside Welkom, on Monday when various explosives were found at their house, Free State police said on Thursday.

In a statement, police said Eliza Mboyane, 47, and her 31-year-old son Mongezi, were released on bail on Tuesday.

Police believe the explosives found at their house were intended to be used to blow up ATMs.

They will appear in court again on March 26.

African News Agency/ANA