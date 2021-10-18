Cop accused of driving off with wife’s fingers stuck in window, dragging her next to car
Cape Town – A police constable is due to appear in court today after his wife had her teeth smashed and was left with bruising to her forehead and knee.
The cop was arrested on Sunday after he had allegedly trapped his wife’s fingers on the edge of his car window and drove off, ’’dragging her for about 15 metres’’, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid) said.
He then opened the window, causing his wife to fall the ground, Ipid said. The 32-year-old woman smashed her teeth on impact and also sustained the other bruises.
The man was arrested on Sunday by Virginia police over the August 27 incident in Thabong, Free State. The 42-year-old police constable was detained at the Virginia police station.
He will appear at the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on a charge of assault and grievous bodily harm, as well as reckless and negligent driving.
