Cop in hot water over claims he extorted R30k from a suspect instead of arresting him

Johannesburg - A Free State police officer has been arrested over allegations that he went with friends to extort R30 000 from a suspect instead of arresting him. While the officer and his friends allegedly approached the man, the arrest was only recently effected.

Allegations are that the officer, who holds the rank of sergeant, was investigating the man after finding out that he was involved in criminal activities. Police did not say what kind of crimes the man was involved in. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said the officer, from Welkom police station, allegedly went to the man’s house Bothaville. He was accompanied by other people at the time. “It was back in February 2020 when the police sergeant and his unknown number of friends, accompanied by a female, arrived at a complainant's house alleging that they are aware of his criminal activities and they are sent to arrest him. They made him an offer to pay R30 000 so as to evade arrest.”

“The person was blackmailed that he is going to be arrested, as a he was not in good books of the law, he believed what the officer said to him. The victim reported the matter to the Provincial Anti Corruption. A sting operation was set and the man paid the money directly to the extorting police official. The officer was not immediately arrested as police also investigated whether he had been involved other acts of crime and to also trace the people he was with. However, when those people could not be traced, he was finally arrested on Thursday.

Makhele said the 43-year-old officer appeared at the Welkom Magistrate’s Court where he faces a charge of extortion. “He is remanded in custody until August 18 when he will make an application for bail,” said Makhele. Last month, a Free State police officer, 50, who stole a docket and sold it for R5 000 and also stole a state laptop, was handed a 50-year prison sentence.