Johannesburg - Police in the Free State on Monday said they had launched a manhunt for an armed gang of eight men who robbed a businesswoman at Ha Mantsho tavern in Othello street Bedelia, Welkom. The robbery occurred on Sunday.

"Eight men stormed inside the tavern, demanding cash at gunpoint," said Captain Stephen Thakeng, a police spokesman.

The robbers attacked 55-year-old tavern owner, Mamokeki Mankunu, her son Sello and customers.

"They took safe keys, unlocked the safe, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot from the scene," said Thakeng.

"No shots were fired during the robbery. The complainant was taken to hospital for treatment."

He said police have since launched a manhunt for the armed gang.

"Should anyone have information about the suspects or their whereabouts can contact the investigating officer Captain Yolanda Hulme of Welkom Detective Services at telephone number 057 391 6286 during office hours," said Thakeng.

African News Agency/ANA