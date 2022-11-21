Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, November 21, 2022

Correctional Services to study Zuma judgment to ‘clarify a way forward’

Former president Jacob Zuma. File Picture

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it has noted the judgment handed down by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) pertaining to former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole placement.

On Monday, the SCA found that the medical parole granted to Zuma by then prison boss Arthur Fraser was unlawful and ruled he return to jail.

In a decision written by Judge Tati Makgoka, the SCA stressed that the effect of its order that Zuma had unlawfully been granted medical parole was that “Mr Zuma, in law, has not finished serving his sentence”, News24 reported.

After the judgment on the matter was delivered the DCS said it respects the court’s decision.

“DCS respects the court’s decision and will study the full judgment in seeking to clarify a way forward within the requisite time frame,” the department said.

Previously IOL reported that Zuma was granted medical parole after he was hospitalised days after he handed himself in, in July 2021 after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and was to serve 15 months in prison.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria reviewed and set aside Zuma’s initial successful application for parole in December 2021.

Since the news broke, Fraser and Zuma have been trending on Twitter.

Many tweeps called for Fraser to be investigated after the ruling found his actions to be unlawful.

They are also calling for him to be sent to jail.

Fraser previously made headlines after accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of lying about the origin of the stolen US dollars at his Phala Phala farm.

[email protected]

IOL

