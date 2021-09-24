Couple travelling in BMW with daughter, 10, arrested after stepfather’s murder

Cape Town – A couple linked to a double murder in the Free State were arrested in a BMW nearly 1 000km from the crime scene. The couple were travelling with their 10-year-old daughter and she has been placed in a place of safety.

Police were looking for the suspects after Johannes van Vuuren, 80, and Dorothia van Staden were found murdered at his Oranjeville home, on the southern bank of the Vaal Dam, 124km from Johannesburg, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu It was subsequently discovered that his stepdaughter, her husband and their 10-year-old daughter, who live in the same house as Van Vuuren, were missing. Members of the Gqeberha K9 unit and Flying Squad were alerted that their vehicle was heading in their direction and it was spotted on the N4 near Coega at about 9pm on Thursday.

“The body of Johannes van Vuuren, 80, was found in the courtyard with multiple stab wounds while the body of Dorothia van Staden was found in the garage,” Naidu said Their bodies were found after Van Staden’s husband was not able to reach her and sent a relative to check what was happening. Van Staden’s body was discovered with multiple head and body injuries, while the house was ransacked and several household items, including TV sets and a computer, were missing.

“His stepdaughter, her husband, and their 10-year-old daughter, who live in the same house, were missing. An alert of their vehicle, a gold BMW, and registration number was immediately circulated,” Naidu said. “The vehicle, a gold BMW 3 series, was spotted on the N2 near Coega by police members, who pulled it over and arrested a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman. “Their 10-year-old daughter was taken to a place of safety. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation. It is alleged that the couple was on their way to Kariega (Uitenhage),” Naidu said.