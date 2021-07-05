Court grants R100k bail each to pair accused of being part of syndicate behind pre-paid electricity scam
Johannesburg - Two of the people believed to have been part of a syndicate that illegally sold pre-paid electricity all over South Africa have been released on R100 000 bail.
Maqala Petros Mohapi and Sipho Joseph Mdlalose were each granted R100 000 bail at the Fochville Magistrate’s Court on Friday while their co-accused – Sibusiso Alfred Migal, Phindile Florence Mdlalose and Donald Vusumuzi Rammusi – were granted R30 000 bail each.
Another suspect, Victor Mdlalose, was released on warning. The case has been postponed to October 29.
Victor is the uncle to both Phindile and Joseph.
The suspects were arrested last month after having been traced and found to have allegedly been responsible for large-scale pre-paid electricity fraud and theft.
A team comprising the Free State Hawks, Eskom investigators, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Policing as well as the Local Criminal Record Centre swooped in on them at various places in Gauteng.
One of the suspects allegedly tried to bribe the arresting officers with R100 000. He was also charged with corruption.
Several cellphones, laptops, sim cards, R714 800 in cash, seven luxury vehicles, electricity pre-paid vouchers and transaction records were seized.
Captain Christopher Singo of the Free State Hawks said investigations started in May last year in Bloemfontein.
“The project was probing the illicit sale of electricity facilitated by illegal vendors who have in their possession illegal electricity vending machines. Ghost vending involves the illegal sales and purchases of electricity,” he said.
IOL