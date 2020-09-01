Covid-19 in SA: 114 more deaths, 1 218 new infections and recovery rate hits 87%

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 114 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 218 new infections, while he said the recovery rate was now 87%. Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 114 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 218 new infections on Monday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 14 263, and infections to over 628 259. South Africa has the sixth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind only the USA, Brazil, India and Russia. Peru recently overtook South Africa to become the country with the fifth most infections in the world. Although the number of new infections has slowed considerably, as has the rate of testing in the past week, daily deaths are also starting to slow, although they are still over 100 per day.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 3.7 million people in the private and public sector, with over 11 600 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 14 263.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 3913, Gauteng with 3631 , Eastern Cape with 2903 and KZN, with 2152, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 114 deaths, Mkhize said the most deaths came from the Gauteng, Western Cape and North West provinces.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 549 993 which translates to a recovery rate of 87%.

Deaths today:

Gauteng - 39

Western Cape - 20

North West - 18

KZN - 13

Mpumalanga - 10

Eastern Cape - 7

Free State - 7

“This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 related deaths to 14 263,” said the minister.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

“Our recoveries now stand at 549 993 which translates to a recovery rate of 87%,” said Mkhize.

This week, Wits University vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi said community transmissions were slowing and that the positivity rate had almost halved between level 5 and level 2, going from 27% to 15% currently.

Madhi said they expected further decreases in the next few weeks, but stressed it was not the time for Covid-19 complacency.

IOL