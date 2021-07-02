Covid-19 in SA: 24 270 new infections, 303 more succumb to virus

Johannesburg - At least 303 more people succumb to the virus and over 24 270 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed on Friday, with the Gauteng province again accounting for over 58% of new cases. In terms of new hospital admissions, there were 627 people admitted around the country due to the virus, taking the number of people hospitalised to over 13 751 currently.

South Africa is currently in the third wave of the coronavirus, which led to President Cyril Ramaphosa enforcing a strict level 4 lockdown and instituting a 9pm curfew from Monday. Alcohol sales, eating in and gatherings have been banned, with the mid-year school calendar was brought forward to combat the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday night, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said they were continuing to monitor the spread of the virus.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the over 24 000 new infections had brought South Africa’s laboratory-confirmed cases to just over two million cases since the virus was first detected in the country last March. “This increase represents a 27.4% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 303 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,332 to date,” she said.

New infections Gauteng - 14 198 Western Cape - 2606

North West - 1687 KZN - 1676 Limpopo - 1417

Mpumalanga - 1187 Eastern Cape - 652 Free State - 555