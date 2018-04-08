The DA in the Free State has condemned its provincial government for allegedly spending over R20 million for the farewell function of Ace Magashule. File picture: Timothy Bernard/ANA

Cape Town - The DA plans to lay charges against former Free State Premier Ace Magashule for his involvement in a "corrupt" housing project in his province.



It is alleged that Magahsule and some Free State provincial government officials meddled in a housing project in Bethlehem to ensure that a Chinese company was awarded a R150 million housing deal.



The project was meant to ensure the construction of RDP houses for the areas' poor residents.



The company is allegedly linked to Magashule's daughter, Thoko Malembe, News24 reported.

Also read: Free State did not misspend #WinnieMandela house funds, says Magashule

A home that Mama Winnie's heart wasn't in

The company was appointed to take over the RDP housing project without the proper procurement process being followed.Unital, the Chinese company, was paid R75 million by the Free State provincial government.A report by News24 also revealed the poor condition of the some of the houses that have already been built in the area.The DA says the allegations against Magashule are overwhelming and as such the matter has to be probed by law enforcement."We will proceed to the Bethlehem Police Station to lay charges against Ace Magashule for his role in facilitating a corrupt relationship between Unital Holdings and the Free State Provincial government," said the DA's Nomawethu Sbukwana.

This is not the first scandal that Magashule, who is now the ANC's secretary-general, is embroiled in.



He is also facing tough questions over the alleged mismanagement of funds meant to renovate a house in Brandfort in the Free State. Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was held under house arrest in the house for years during apartheid.

For years the Free State government had promised to renovate the house into a museum.



Questions have been raised, especially now following the death of Madikizela-Mandela, about the slow pace of the project.

Magashule has denied any wrongdoing linked to the project.

Political Bureau